#IFQSAT: Expertise cannot be gained by osmosis.

A disturbing number of false and misinforming posts on social media have gained momentum over the weekend, spurred by the credibility being claimed by the sender due to their proximity to an expert, a ministerial decision-maker, or senior business participant.



This is not only illegal, it is dangerous: ensure you are well-informed independently so you can debunk theories from people who claim medicinal expertise through that one “doctor friend”.



