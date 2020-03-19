The World View - The Enveloping Virus

A viral economy a radical idea under consideration at the bank of England.
Corona positives some definite plus points to the pandemic.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
With Matt Green
Bridgerton(Netflix)
During the Regency era in England, eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love.
Starring : Regé‑Jean Page | Phoebe Dynevor | Nicola Coughlan | Julie Andrews
Industry (Showmax)
Follow a group of young graduates as they compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London.
Starring : Myha’la Herrold | Harry Lawtey | Nabhaan Rizwan | Will Tudor |Ken Leung
Wild Wild Country (Netflix)
When a controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive conflict with local ranchers. This docuseries chronicles the conflict, which leads to the first bioterror attack in the United States and a massive case of illegal wiretapping.
This week's Trailblazer is Dr Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist who came up with a procedure to treat patients with Covid-19 and who appeared to not respond to treatment. His method involves manually and carefully removing mucous plugs from patients' airways, so that oxygen can reach inside. The procedure has not been approved by health authorities, despite his success rate.
Goal celebrations 2 English MPs complain footballers are going too far.
A discarded fortune the Welshman who threw away millions.
A bird on death row after an American racing pigeon flew to Australia.
Energy expert Ted Blom speaks to Refilwe Moloto, about why he predicted the latest round of loadshedding.
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the crisis unfolding around lapsed disability grants.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Sam Plaatjies of Western Cape Home Affairs speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their limited services and what the public can expect.
According to a survey conducted in Japan by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), 80% of respondents have said that the already-postponed Summer Olympic games should be postponed again or cancelled altogether. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Michael Goldman of the University of San Francisco and also of the Gordon Institute of Business Science about the possibility and what the consequences could be.
Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.