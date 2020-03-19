Food truck operators unable to trade as big events called off

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and

markets, where they would normally ply their trade, have been cancelled or postponed.

They are now seeking permission to trade in public spaces, but red tape is preventing

them from doing so. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zaheera Seedat, secretary of the

executive committee of the Cape Town Food Truck Association



