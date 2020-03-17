Religion v coronavirus

You may have heard the disturbing stories making the rounds that there are people still turning a deaf ear to coronavirus warnings, insisting that they will be fine if they go to church.



Chairperson of the CRL, Prof. David Mosoma has made an appeal to people of all religions to see that they do not gather in huge groups at weddings, church services and funerals and respect the 100 person limit at announced by government.



