#IFQSAT: Professional oaths are binding, even in the face of death. The brave medical professionals taking on #COVID19 are proving that.

The plight and deaths of committed medical professionals around the world in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that medicine - like many professions of service - is a vocation - and South African medical professionals who have openly opted out of it when the going gets tough do not deserve to share their moniker of courage and sacrifice.



