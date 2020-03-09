Corona test now available to public

From today you can set your mind at ease and have yourself tested for the Corona Virus without having to visit the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) or a doctor's office.



Clinical virologist Prof. Eftyhia Vardas joins Refilwe now to explain how they came to the decision to offer testing to the public, and how the process will work.



