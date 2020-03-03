The role of estate agents in preventing money laundering through property transactions

South Africa attracts its fair share of property investors from around the world, and
many affluent individuals are able to afford the high prices due to favourable exchange
rates. But what if they're using funds obtained illicitly? What is the responsibility of
estate agents in preventing property transactions being used to launder money?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mamodupi Mohlala, CEO of the Estate Agency Affairs Board.
