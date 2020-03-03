Insurance cover for major events postponed due to COVID- 19 fears

If an organiser of a major event feels that it is in the best overall interest of everyone to

postpone or cancel due to fears of outbreaks such as COVID-19, what type of insurance

will provide cover for the the costs and to what extent? Refilwe Moloto speaks

to Denise Hattingh, owner of KEU Underwriting Managers.



