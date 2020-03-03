PIC inquiry: Another one bites the dust

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3 The SA Reserve Bank has announced the repo rate is unchanged at 3.5%. 'I would have cut!' declares economist Xhanti Payi. 21 January 2021 6:44 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19 Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19, announced President Ramaphosa. 21 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Winde must act' - ANC wants MEC Bredell axed for meddling in municipal job post Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has been found guilty of an ethics violation after interfering in a municipal appointment. 21 January 2021 2:30 PM
Minister Motshekga will release matric results on 22 February - DBE Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says Friday is the deadline for marked papers and then verification by Umalusi begins. 21 January 2021 2:22 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
9 fuel-saving tips... as petrol prices set to rise Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena shares these 9 tips to save petrol. 20 January 2021 2:33 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Sorry not sorry? Somizi slammed for posting jouno's cell number on Instagram Sanef is calling for action to be taken against Somizi, calling his actions 'a direct attack on media freedom in the country'. 20 January 2021 1:37 PM
[PHOTOS] You can go to the beach! But only in the Northern Cape A semi-desert meeting ice-cold west coast waters has its own unique African beauty. 20 January 2021 10:50 AM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
Twitter had a field day with #ThingsImGonnaMissAboutTrump As Donald Trump said farewell to his presidency, the Twitterati could not resist posting hilarious moments we won't forget. 21 January 2021 11:40 AM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Doctored video takes the Mickey out of Trump farewell: Hit the road Jack! Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as president of the United States on Wednesday morning. 20 January 2021 5:31 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Hire unemployed South African doctors of all races, not Cubans – Herman Mashaba "People are dying," says Mashaba. "They don’t care who gives them service, whether you’re black or white. Employ our people!" 21 January 2021 12:04 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
PIC inquiry: Another one bites the dust

PIC inquiry: Another one bites the dust

3 March 2020 8:51 AM

Refilwe speaks to Sasha Planting Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

21 January 2021 8:46 AM

With Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

Could National Lotteries Commission not be tapped for vaccine relief?

21 January 2021 8:42 AM

The cost of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is more than just about the cost of the actual vaccines, and includes the whole process of getting the majority of the population vaccinated. Investigative journalist Ray Joseph looks at wether it would it be possible for the National Lotteries Commission to offer funding towards the project.

The World View - Donald Out - Joe In

21 January 2021 7:59 AM

Missing British police files someone deleted important & sensitive data.
 
Beware your games console injury has cost a pro gamer his console career. 

#IFQSAT

21 January 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

Netcare's Family Connect Line

21 January 2021 7:34 AM

Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive officer of Netcare, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the healthcare provider has launched a Family Connect Line to help families get updates on hospitalised relatives.

Provincial v National government in Covid vaccine procurement race

21 January 2021 7:32 AM

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province also taking on the responsibility of procuring vaccines, while national government still waits for the first batch of anti-covid medicines to arrive in the country.

Trendspotting Thursday: Relooking the traditional schooling system

21 January 2021 6:57 AM

With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown

21 January 2021 6:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brad Bing, MD of Sporting Chance, about the work they've done in order to keep children from impoverished areas physically active during lockdown. 

The Social Rundown

21 January 2021 6:40 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Wednesday Panel: Tax hikes to fuel Covid vaccine plan?

20 January 2021 8:50 AM

Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane says government may have to find the funds to get our vaccine rollout plan off the ground. Raising taxes is one option at their disposal. Refilwe Moloto weighs up the options with Judge Dennis Davis, Tax Review Committee Chairperson and Nazmeera Moola, head of SA Investments at asset manager Ninety One.

[BREAKING NEWS] Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away from Covid-19

No further repo rate cut says Reserve Bank, increases expected in both Q2 and Q3

Second wave end in sight? SA Covid-19 positivity rate drops by 20% in past week

Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again

City Power says latest cable theft in Roodepoort cost over R1m

21 January 2021 8:56 PM

UK pledges $55 million in aid during Raab visit to Sudan

21 January 2021 8:22 PM

Netcare helicopter crashes near Bergville, claiming 5 lives

21 January 2021 7:29 PM

