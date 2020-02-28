#IFQSAT: I Feel Quite Strongly That Our Sense of Humour is Being Severely Tested

Waking up to shortcomings in the public system is something that resilient South Africans do, with a sense of humour, on a daily basis.



Waking up to one failing state owned entity curbing another state owned entity from providing essential services that allow South Africans to eke out as much as possible from a dire and impossible situation, is a bridge too far. Prasa owes Western Cape rail customers answers – and compensation.



