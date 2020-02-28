The World View - The coronavirus goes global

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest from Western Cape Department of Health on acquiring Covid vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Top stories on Business Insider with Editor, Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Investing in uncertain times……..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Allegations of corrupt practices levelled against Bidvest and the Mantashe Foundation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I wore scrubs, a PPE suit, gloves, mask and a visor to visit dying dad' Certain hospitals have been allowing 'compassionate visits' to Covid-19 patients who are at 'end of life stages'. 25 January 2021 8:28 AM
Is the Political Party Funding Act the 'silver bullet' for corruption? On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on 1 April 2021. 25 January 2021 7:16 AM
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
View all Local
Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy? Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues. 24 January 2021 10:53 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Minister Jackson Mthembu The service for Minister in the Presidency is at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Mpumalanga. 24 January 2021 9:08 AM
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination. 23 January 2021 2:48 PM
View all Politics
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
View all Business
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world' Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King. 24 January 2021 9:51 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town. 25 January 2021 6:51 AM
Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy? Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues. 24 January 2021 10:53 AM
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world' Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King. 24 January 2021 9:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Is 2021 the year of empathy fatigue, or in fact, the year of greater empathy? Author Mimi Nicklin's believes empathy, humanity's oldest leadership trait is potentially changing the world for the better. 24 January 2021 11:08 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
View all World
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
View all Africa
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - The coronavirus goes global

The World View - The coronavirus goes global

28 February 2020 7:57 AM

Protests in Greece unrest at 5 new island immigration centres.

Locust plagues China is deploying a fleet of ducks.

The World’s oldest man mild mannered Bob Weighton - an ex teacher.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America

25 January 2021 8:36 AM

With Prof Lyal White from Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biden's plans for Africa

25 January 2021 8:26 AM

Peter Fabricius gives us a glimpse into what Africa might expect from a Biden administration. From recognizing Western Sahara to trade deals like AGOA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DisChem Brain of CapeTalk launch announcement

25 January 2021 8:21 AM

Refilwe speaks to Mark Norton Marketing Manager, Dis-Chem.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Rescued Chinese Miners

25 January 2021 7:59 AM

Chinese warplanes over Taiwan 3 days of military incursions.
 
The return of the Sea Shanty an old fishermen’s song is in the charts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT

25 January 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What compassionate visits entail

25 January 2021 7:35 AM

Under certain conditions, family members can be granted a compassionate visit to see dying relatives in hospital. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bryan Hampshire, who recently lost his father to Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UNICEF and MSF on cyclone-hit Mozambique

25 January 2021 7:21 AM

UNICEF's Dan Timme speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastation brought by Cyclone Eloise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Upshot

25 January 2021 6:50 AM

Top writers have come together to write about provocative financial futures... Listen to Refilwe and Lauren Beukes to find out what Upshot is all about. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town to host Covid-compliant film festival

25 January 2021 6:38 AM

The impact of COVID19 on the film, television and entertainment industry has been severe. As with so many other industries, this sector has been forced to be innovative and develop new hybrid models to ensure that it remains both relevant and competitive. This led to the creation of The One People International Film Festival (OPIFF), which is scheduled to be hosted in Cape Town in April, and will be done so under strict Covid-19 safety protocol. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

25 January 2021 6:35 AM

With CapeTalk producer Annzra Denita.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

World Local

'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world'

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Jackson Mthembu’s memorial service to be held today in Pretoria

25 January 2021 8:12 AM

Ramaphosa: SA can no longer continue being a country that tolerates lawlessness

25 January 2021 7:45 AM

WC Health Dept backs Winde's calls for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

25 January 2021 7:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA