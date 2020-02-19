#IFQSAT: A shout-out to the SAA Cabin Crew!

Amid the most dire and confusing rhetoric in the press and in the market, the SAA cabin crew – still South Africa’s best in the sky – continue to rise above the noise and keep us safe with fortitude, proactiveness and positivity. This, in the face of the constant risk of not only joblessness, but the potential contraction of Coronavirus. I tip my hat to these incredible South Africans.





