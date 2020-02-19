Wednesday Panel: petrol price regulation undercut by loyalty schemes?

Many of the major filling stations now offer discounts via partnership deals with the big

retailer loyalty schemes, and effectively motorists are getting indirect fuel discounts,

which is otherwise not allowed by regulation. Is it not time to revisit the issue of

deregulating our petrol price as is done in many other countries? Refilwe Moloto

discusses this with Peter Morgan (CEO of the Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association, and

former the CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association), and Avhapfani "Fani" Tshifularo,

(Executive Director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association.)



