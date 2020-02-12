#IFQSAT: Joseph Shabalala deserves a National Order in his own right.

Refilwe pays tribute to the late, great founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Reflecting on his interview with Charlie Rose back in 1993, when he explained how he created the s’chathamiya sound in the 1960s, his honorary doctorate for his contribution to music, his playwrighting, while Ladysmith Black Mambazo has been awarded the Order of Ikhamanga, he should receive one in his own right.



