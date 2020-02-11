Today marks 30 years since the release of Nelson Mandela

As we mark the 30th anniversary of the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, we take a trip down memory lane with Willie Hoymeyr, who at the time was an executive member of the United Democratic Front. He shares with Refilwe Moloto the story of how they "got lost" on the way to Cape Town's Grand Parade and found themselves in Rondebosch"



