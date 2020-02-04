#IFQSAT – We need to find economic solutions that supersede reliance on an ever-shrinking mining industry.

The centrality, scale and importance of the Africa Mining Indaba can’t be ignored, when critical policy announcements that affect all users of electricity in the SA economy are reserved for members of the ever-shrinking extractive industry. This is at odds with the world’s trend toward sustainability (as per Davos) and our intention of being a forward-thinking country that can compete in a multiplicity of industries on the global stage.



