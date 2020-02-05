Wednesday Panel - Stricter advertising codes for alcohol advertising

In an effort to reduce the level of alcohol consumption among the youth, the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org) has launched its new code of commercial communications which includes the introduction of a number of advertising changes for alcoholic products in South Africa. On this week's Wednesday Panel, Refilwe Moloto looks at those changes with Jeanette Visagie of Adams and Adams, and Aadielah Maker Diedericks of The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)



