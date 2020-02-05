Ramaphosa vs Mhkwebane

Investigative journalist Qaanitah Hunter explains the importance of the legal

showdown in the Gauteng High Court, between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public

Protetor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The President is there to have what has become known

as the "Bosasa report" set aside. And Mkhwebane is there to stand by her findings and

make sure the report is not shot down and withdrawn.



