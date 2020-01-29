Unisa students call for shutdown of campuses

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt again 'letting poor down, badly, callously, obscenely' says John Maytham John Maytham vents about temporarily disabled people having to stand in long queues and getting water cannons fired at them. 15 January 2021 4:29 PM
[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons Journalist Saawmiet Moos in Belville describes people queuing for Sassa social grants sprayed with police water cannons. 15 January 2021 2:28 PM
'Eskom has again been grossly caught with their pants around their ankles' Energy analyst Ted Blom says Eskom doesn't report the additional shedding of VLS clients totaling an over 4000-megawatt shortfall. 15 January 2021 1:29 PM
Ramaphosa: We've learned from the PPE scandal, vaccines will be better managed ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA's vaccine rollout will be better managed to avoid any possible exploitation by what he calls... 15 January 2021 1:48 PM
Can you get a new South African passport right now? W Cape Home Affairs' Sam Plaatjies says no, but the department has the discretion to renew passports on a case-by-case basis. 15 January 2021 12:22 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Strained love relationships during Covid? Try to hang in there advises therapist Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says do seek help but don't make rash decisions during these abnormally stressful times. 15 January 2021 6:16 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It's a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Unisa students call for shutdown of campuses

Unisa students call for shutdown of campuses

29 January 2020 7:56 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Lusani Netshitomboni | Acting director of Communications at Unisa

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


#IFSAT

15 January 2021 8:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

The Binge Club

15 January 2021 8:38 AM

With Matt Green


Bridgerton(Netflix)

During the Regency era in England, eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love. 

Starring : Regé‑Jean Page | Phoebe Dynevor | Nicola Coughlan | Julie Andrews

Industry (Showmax)

Follow a group of young graduates as they compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London.

Starring : Myha’la Herrold | Harry Lawtey | Nabhaan Rizwan | Will Tudor |Ken Leung

Wild Wild Country (Netflix)

When a controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive conflict with local ranchers. This docuseries chronicles the conflict, which leads to the first bioterror attack in the United States and a massive case of illegal wiretapping.

Trailblazer: Pioneering pulmonologist had humble beginnings

15 January 2021 8:31 AM

This week's Trailblazer is Dr Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist who came up with a procedure to treat patients with Covid-19 and who appeared to not respond to treatment. His method involves manually and carefully removing mucous plugs from patients' airways, so that oxygen can reach inside. The procedure has not been approved by health authorities, despite his success rate. 

The World View - Political Music In Thailand

15 January 2021 8:24 AM

Goal celebrations 2 English MPs complain footballers are going too far.
 
A discarded fortune the Welshman who threw away millions.
 
A bird on death row after an American racing pigeon flew to Australia.  

Energy expert: Latest loadshedding came as no surprise

15 January 2021 7:33 AM

Energy expert Ted Blom speaks to Refilwe Moloto, about why he predicted the latest round of loadshedding.

Sassa CEO on disability grant crisis Totsie Memela

15 January 2021 7:27 AM

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the crisis unfolding around lapsed disability grants.

The Social Rundown

15 January 2021 7:27 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Home Affairs' limited services explained

15 January 2021 7:22 AM

Sam Plaatjies of Western Cape Home Affairs speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their limited services and what the public can expect.

Tokyo's Summer Olympics still faces uncertainty

15 January 2021 7:18 AM

According to a survey conducted in Japan by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), 80% of respondents have said that the already-postponed Summer Olympic games should be postponed again or cancelled altogether. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Michael Goldman of the University of San Francisco and also of the Gordon Institute of Business Science about the possibility and what the consequences could be. 

Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual team building

14 January 2021 11:49 AM

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Trending

Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown'

World Business

World Business

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

Business Lifestyle

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons

Local Politics

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

DBE accused of showing little regard for the lives of teachers

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

Molefe: When Mboweni was governor, Sarb declined black-owned bank idea

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

Italy surpasses 1 million coronavirus vaccinations: PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

