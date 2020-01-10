Tribute to Dr Richard Maponya

Guest: Monalisa Sam | Founder of Tungwa Retail Holdings

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday declared a special official funeral for business

leader Richard Maponya. “The President has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast from Friday 10 January 2020 until the evening of the burial,” Maponya died on Monday morning in hospital at the age of 99. His death came not long after Ramaphosa sent him a birthday message in December. Monalisa Sam was hired by Maponya to be the first centre manager of the famous Maponya Mall when she was in her 20's.



