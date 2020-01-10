Trailblazer: Zulu Girl Racing

Guest: Siyanda Vato | Skipper of the yacht Zulugirl Racing, powered by Mazi Asset Management

It's Cape to Rio week!



Today's trailblazer is with skipper Siyanda Vato. His sailing career started in Durban at

Sail Africa where he soon became something of a legend as he became absolutely

passionate about his sailing, and would be out on the water at almost every

opportunity, despite school and his studies in general.



