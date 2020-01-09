Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash

Guest: Paula Slier, Middle East Correspondent



Iran’s aviation authority will not hand over flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed moments after take-off from Tehran killing all 176 passengers and crew, either to the aircraft’s manufacturer or US aviation authorities. The announcement by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation head, Ali Abedzadeh, follows the launch of an urgent inquiry into the crash by the Ukrainian government, which itself rowed back on an earlier statement ruling out an act of terror.



