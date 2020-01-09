DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane

Guest: Theo Venter, Political Analyst

ANC chair in Tshwane Dr. Kgosi Maepa said they sent a new petition with signatures to speaker Katlego Mathebe after he canceled the meeting which was scheduled for 10 am yesterday, citing the possible "forging" of signatures. This comes after both the ANC and EFF sent Mathebe petitions on Friday tabling motions of no confidence against her, the mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, the deputy speaker and the chair of chairs of the council.



