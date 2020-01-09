Trendspotting Thursdays: The changing face of education

Ryan McFadyen | Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard



Host: Refilwe Moloto



New schools that focus on practical learning versus theoretical learning The growth of disruptive technologies and dedicated social media MBA programmes is already redefining learning. Education, valued at US$70 billion by 2020 and MOOCS (Massive Open Online Course), will result in a major educational transformation. The Codecademy wants to turn tech consumers into empowered code builders and Singularity University is teaming up with entrepreneurs, technologists, and leaders globally to define a road map to guide the evolution of new technologies.



