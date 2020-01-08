Metrorail Central Line remains Suspended-Latest

Guest: Sonja Carstens | Deputy General Secretary at United National Transport Union (Untu)

Metrorail is losing the battle against criminals who are stealing a damaging critical

infrastructure. Commuters who rely on Metrorail to get to work, are on the receiving end of canceled train services on the Central Line and long delays due to sets out service. It is a new year and do we accept this level of service or do we need an agressive strategy to save Metrorail in the Western Cape.



