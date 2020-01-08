Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer on matric results

Guest: Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government



Host Refilwe Moloto



The Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, released the latest matric results at a 'glittering affair' at Vodaworld in Midrand. The Western Cape's MEC for Education, Debbie Schafer, was at the event. The 2018 matric pass rate in the region was 81.5%, and this year it stands at 82.3%. The class of 2019 registered an overall pass percentage of 81.3%, which is an improvement of 3.1% to the performance of the November 2018 cohort and is the highest pass percentage recorded in the last 25 years.



