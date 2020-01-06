Ramaphosa's broken promises - Will load shedding continue in 2020?

Ramaphosa's broken promises - Will load shedding continue in 2020?

Guest: Ted Blom, Independent Energy Analyst and Expert

Just five days into 2020 load shedding has made an unwelcome return. Eskom announced on Saturday night that it would implement stage two load shedding over the weekend – which in fact stuck around until 11pm last night after being scheduled to be in place until 5am this morning. Eskom attributed this to “an unanticipated conveyor belt failure” at its Medupi power station. In December 2019, the president was forced to cut short his state visit to Egypt – to tend to the power crisis during which Eskom escalated the schedule to Stage 6 – a first in its history.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.