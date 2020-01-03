2020: The year of prosecutions?

Guest: Mandy Wiener | Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' - News24



Host: Africa Melane, In-for Refilwe Moloto



"Is 2020 going to be the year of prosecutions for South Africa?

Expectations are high and constantly mounting. National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi and her sidekick Hermione Cronje know this. We know they know it. Everyone knows it. They have to get the crooks and cronies behind state capture into the dock and into orange overalls through convictions.



