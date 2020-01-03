Gun Amnesty

Gun Amnesty

Guest: Brigadier Vish Naidoo | SAPS national spokesperson



Host: Africa Melane, In-for Refilwe Moloto



SAPS says that about 1,500 weapons had already been handed over to authorities so far

since the country;s firearms amnesty period began in December 2019. Police have called on South Africans to take advantage of the opportunity to surrender their illegal and unwanted firearms without fear of prosecution. Gun owners whose licences have expired can also renew their permits without facing the consequences.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.