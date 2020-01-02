Fire: "The tragedy of two Australias"

Guest: Danielle Celermajer | Professor of Sociology and Social Policy at University of

Sydney



Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, In-for Refilwe Moloto

Danielle Celermajer is Professor of Sociology and Social Policy at the University of

Sydney. She is one of the many Australians whose life has been disrupted and forever

changed by the devastating bush fires of late. Earlier on Wednesday, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said 916 homes had been destroyed this season, with another 363 damaged, and 8,159 saved.



