Tweede Nuwejaar

Guest: Muneeb Gambeno, Director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)



Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, in for Refilwe Moloto



The Cape Town Street Parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than

the traditional date of 2 January, as the sunset of 2 January 2020 coincides with the

Friday Jum’ah of the Muslim community. The Cape Town Street Parade and choral

competitions are presented under the single banner of the Cape Town Street Parade,

and promise to yet again deliver a world-class showcase of the best of ‘Klopse’

entertainment.



Minstrel troupes from all areas across Cape Town will perform in the streets of the city centre on 4 January, between Hanover Street in District Six and Rose Street in the Bo Kaap, building on the long tradition and legacy of Tweede Nuwe Jaar which has been celebrated in the Cape for over 110 years. Entertainment starts from 12h00 with an opening ceremony on the Grand Parade at around 1 pm, and celebrations will continue up until 10 pm. The event expects to draw crowds of between 60 000 and 100 000 people.



