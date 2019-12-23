The World View with Adam Gilchrist: The Duke of Edinburgh still in hospital

Guest: John Adderley



Host: Africa Melane, Standing-In, Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto



1. The Duke of Edinburgh still in hospital - but there's no alarm from Buckingham

Palace.

2. Senior Government Minister meets the family of a teenager killed in a car crash - as a

US woman who claimed diplomatic immunity and left the country is charged over his

death.

3. Supermarket chain Tesco investigates claims that forced labour is used at a factory in

China producing its charity Christmas cards.



