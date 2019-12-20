Everyday Xhosa

Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa



Today’s isiXhosa word is “NDIBUYEKILE", it means “I have left it”, “I have quit it” or “I’m

done with it”. You’re going to hear a lot of lies from Xhosa men this festive season. Every day of the year actually, but NDIBUYEKILE is one of the biggest lies they tell. It gets used

frequently by novices, drinkers in denial, outright liars and those who think they’re better than the rest of us.



