Stage 6 Loadshedding

Ted Blom Independent Energy Expert



Eskom says it was forced to implement stage 6 load shedding last night from 6pm due

to faults at its Medupi Power Station. Never before have we experienced stage 6 load shedding. In fact many, including some municipalities, had no concept of it. While we returned to Stage 4 late last night, it still meant that some communities were without power for 4 hours.



