SACP tug of war over Blade Nzimande

Political analyst and author Jan-Jan Joubert talks about what he says is another episode in that battle.



This, as the SACP gathers for its national congress and at the centre of it all will be a tug of war over communist leader and MP, Blade Nzimande. Insiders say one faction wants Nzimande to commit to the party and take up the role of Secretary-General as a full-time post, which would mean turning his back on post in the cabinet as higher education minister.



