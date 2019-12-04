Wednesday Panel - Men on Gender Based Violence and Femicide

Bhekisisa Mncube Journalist, author and essayist Leroy Tau | Philanthropist, relationship expert, social activist, speaker and author.



It has been over three months since the murders of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre

Jegels, Jesse Hess, Meghan Cremer and the many others who have died at the hands of men sparked a collective anger, fear and pain in South Africa. It ignited #amInext movement and mass protests that seem to have changed the tide from blaming women to squarely focus on perpetrators of these crimes, men!



