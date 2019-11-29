Everyday Xhosa

Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa



Today's isiXhosa phrase is NANTSO KE! It means “there it is”, but will do nicely when “I

told you so” won’t suffice. It’s like “Whoomp there it is!” or “Boom!” as the kids would

say. (feel free to jump in here with other examples to show you understand the

meaning) Its use depends on context, but it's mostly used sarcastically. AmaXhosa just

love themselves some sarcasm.



