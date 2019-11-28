Trendspotting Thursdays

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard



Behavioural economics has become a more and more integral part of marketing and

will continue to grow in significance over the next few years. Black Friday is a great example of behavioural economics. It combines the loss aversion and choice overload to drive unbelievable sales growth over time. Loss aversion taps into human nature where we are more worried about losing something that we have that we act immediately without thinking on an offer.



