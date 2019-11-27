Panel Discussion: Sex Ed

Prof Michael le Cordeur Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at

Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University and Riaan van der Bergh | Manager: Education Technology at FEDSAS.



Yes, sex, the subject that makes parents cringe when their little ones ask them

uncomfortable questions about it. It is however a subject that needs to be talked about, and openly so, especially in schools, as knowledge of the subject can help make a fundamental impact in reducing cases of violence against women and children.



