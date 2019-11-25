NPA takes on State Capture Big Fish

Refilwe speaks to Judith February Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies.



Has the arrest of former former State Security minister Bongani Bongo signaled

beginning of the NPA's fight against those implicated in State Capture? Since her

appointment as NPA head Shamila Batohi , all eyes have been focused on her office as

we wait to see who will be the first to be charged in connection with years of rampant

corruption and looting.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.