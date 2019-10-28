New DA Parliamentary Leader-John Steenhuisen

Guest: John Steenhuisen, Leader of the opposition in Parliament



The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that John Steenhuisen has been elected

parliamentary leader for the party. Steenhuisen, who stood uncontested for the new position as the only nominee, ceased to be chief whip after Mmusi Maimane resigned from the party last week as his term

was linked to that of the former leader.



