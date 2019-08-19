Aweh Kaapstad

Lester speaks to Traci Kwaai



Culture Trip: What's In A Language? My heart skipped a whole beat when I found out about a little store in Kalk Bay called the Kwaai Gallery. For those of you not in the know, i.e. not *"Coloured", "Kwaai" is literally translated to mean "angry" in Afrikaans. However, in the Coloured community it is translated to mean "amazing" or "dope" in a lesser known language called **Afrikaaps. It is owned and managed by Traci Kwaai, a Kalk Bay local, who takes complete pleasure in spreading the joy of her cultural roots. Thus Aweh Kaapstad was born.



