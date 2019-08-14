Medical technology industry welcomes tabling of NHI Bill'

Today at 04:50 Finance: Back-to-school hacks Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...

Today at 05:10 Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Aslam Dasoo - Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum at ...

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday : The beaches of the Northern Cape Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jeanine Jessnitz - Mentor at The Namaqua Coastal Route

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Today at 07:20 Disposable facemasks - the inconvenient truth Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Matt Baker - co founder of Waste-Ed

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel: Tax hikes to fuel Covid vaccine plan? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 First provincial economic and tourism update Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Solly Fourie - Head of Department at Western Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism

Today at 10:08 Potsdam sludge woes continues Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

Today at 10:33 SAHPRA cautions against use of Ivermectin Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela

Today at 11:05 R60bn class action suit by dispossessed homeowners against major banks. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Today at 16:55 Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Arnold Wellens

Today at 17:45 Biden's inauguration Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bill Schneider

Today at 18:13 what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios

Today at 18:20 ZOOM : Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

