Today at 04:50
Finance: Back-to-school hacks
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...
Today at 05:10
Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo - Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : The beaches of the Northern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeanine Jessnitz - Mentor at The Namaqua Coastal Route
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
Today at 07:20
Disposable facemasks - the inconvenient truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Baker - co founder of Waste-Ed
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Tax hikes to fuel Covid vaccine plan?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
First provincial economic and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Fourie - Head of Department at Western Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Today at 10:08
Potsdam sludge woes continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA cautions against use of Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
R60bn class action suit by dispossessed homeowners against major banks.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Today at 18:13
what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
Sars drops ball with eFiling changes - 'We're working hard to convert service' Most online forms have now been migrated to newer technology after Adobe stopped support for Flash Player on 31 Dec, says Sars. 19 January 2021 6:43 PM
ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet Lester Kiewit interviews Tshidi Madia, a senior political journalist at EWN. 19 January 2021 12:17 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet. 19 January 2021 2:59 PM
Despairing small wine farmers threaten to sue Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Once booming, internationally famous wine farms are going out of business, taking huge numbers of jobs with them. 19 January 2021 1:38 PM
Businesses need a lifeline. Bring back UIF Ters payments, says WC govt The Western Cape government has reiterated its call for a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of the Level 3 lockd... 19 January 2021 12:33 PM
Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia – last outpost of the 'utopian' web Wikipedia – one of the last big websites where you are not a product sold to advertisers – has turned 20. 19 January 2021 11:03 AM
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV Supporters of Shudufhadzo Musida leapt to her defence on Tuesday morning when critics slammed her for posting 'bikini pics'. 19 January 2021 10:57 AM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
What can SA learn from China about handling disasters? South Africa and China are set to train public servants on governance and management of emergencies such as Covid-19. 19 January 2021 1:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
New laws force all restaurants to pay higher wages, and a host of other expenses "It applies to everybody. You have no choice," says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. "It comes at the worst possible time." 19 January 2021 9:26 AM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
NHI

NHI

13 August 2019 10:38 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Johann Serfontein | Consultant at South African Private Practitioners’ Forum (SAPPF)

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


EWN Business with Arabile Gumede

19 January 2021 2:22 PM

Arabile Gumede

New laws force all restaurant owners to pay higher wages – and a host of other expenses

19 January 2021 9:08 AM

“It applies to everybody. You have no choice,” says Jan Truter of Labour Wise. “It comes at the worst possible time.”

How might the absence of extra-curricular sports impact on physical development of kids?

19 January 2021 8:38 AM

Refilwe speaks to Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute.

Briefing on Covid 19 variant

19 January 2021 8:31 AM

Prof Salim Abdool Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid hosted a special briefing on the coronavirus variant to answer key questions about its effect on SA. He shares the answers with Refilwe Moloto.

The World View - A Vaccine Moral Failure hitting warning from the W.H.O. boss

19 January 2021 8:08 AM

China’s missing miners new hope for the search & rescue team.
 
A Migrant crackdown violence in Guatemala.
 
Britain’s daftest driver he broke every rule on a Lancashire motorway. 

 

The Social Rundown

19 January 2021 7:43 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

#IFQSAT

19 January 2021 7:38 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 postponed due to Covid

19 January 2021 7:35 AM

David Bellairs, the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust talks to Refilwe Moloto about the postponement of the major international cycling event.

Changes to labour laws that will impact the restaurant sector

19 January 2021 7:29 AM

Jan Truter, director of Labour Wise speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the devastating impact on the restaurant and catering sector following the extension of the Main Agreement of a newly formed Bargaining Council for the Fast Food, Restaurant, Catering and Allied Trades. It could see already struggling businesses unable to pay staff the new stipulated wages.

Tech Tuesday: Wikipedia turns 20

19 January 2021 7:25 AM

Wikipedia's 20th birthday is a good time to be reminded that it needs YOU to best represent South Africa and South Africans. 

Outcry after Mediclinic justifies ties to apartheid era ‘Dr Death’ Wouter Basson

Local

Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

Africa

Miss SA slammed for bikini pics, but supporters say criticism is form of GBV

Local Entertainment

ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus. Ace Magashule distances himself from the MK vet

Local Politics

Ramaphosa: SA can beat COVID-19

19 January 2021 8:01 PM

Social media content creators, you’re up! Saftas introduce new online category

19 January 2021 7:50 PM

Trump spends last day in White House, Biden goes to Washington

19 January 2021 6:49 PM

