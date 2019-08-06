Current Affairs

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Finance: Back-to-school hacks
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za and cofounder of Luckybird content agency at ...
125
Today at 05:10
Inter-ministerial committee on vaccines and the task that lies ahead
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo - Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum at ...
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo - Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum at ...
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : The beaches of the Northern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeanine Jessnitz - Mentor at The Namaqua Coastal Route
Guests
Jeanine Jessnitz - Mentor at The Namaqua Coastal Route
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
Guests
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
125
Today at 07:20
Disposable facemasks - the inconvenient truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Baker - co founder of Waste-Ed
Guests
Matt Baker - co founder of Waste-Ed
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Tax hikes to fuel Covid vaccine plan?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
First provincial economic and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Fourie - Head of Department at Western Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Guests
Solly Fourie - Head of Department at Western Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
125
Today at 10:08
Potsdam sludge woes continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA cautions against use of Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
125
Today at 11:05
R60bn class action suit by dispossessed homeowners against major banks.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 16:55
Business in Epping Industrial area call to buy their adjacent rail sidings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arnold Wellens
Guests
Arnold Wellens
125
Today at 17:45
Biden's inauguration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bill Schneider
Guests
Bill Schneider
125
Today at 18:13
what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up