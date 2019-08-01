Legal do snitches get stitches?

Refilwe speaks to Dhevarsha Ramjettan Partner at Webber Wentzel.



All employers, employees and trade unions will need to be aware of the Constitutional

Court's recent Dunlop decision which has clarified much of the uncertainty around how

derivative misconduct is applied in the workplace. (NUMSA obo Nganezi & Others v

Dunlop Mixing & Technical Services (Pty) Ltd & Others (CCT202/18) [2019] ZACC 25).



In summary, the Court held that derivative misconduct is ultimately founded on the trust

relationship inherent in all employment relationships and there is no general obligation

on all employees to share information about colleagues to their employers. However,

the court held that where an employee is aware that a colleague could potentially be

guilty of misconduct, such an employee should bring this to the employer's attention

and failing to do so can constitute derivative misconduct.



