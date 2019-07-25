It's Mueller Time

Refilwe speaks to Brooks Spector | Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick and former US Diplomat.



Robert Mueller proved Wednesday that he might just be the least cooperative friendly

witness Congress has ever faced. During close to six hours of Mueller’s testimony before

two committees, House Democrats learned the hard way that you can lead a special

counsel to an impeachment hearing, but you can’t make him testify.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.