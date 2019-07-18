Microsoft Closing Windows (7)

Refilwe speaks to Cliff de Wit CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital.



Do you know what operating system your home or work computer runs? As of JANUARY

2020 - Microsoft will no longer 'support' Windows 7. More than a third of the world's

computers will immediately become vulnerable. What does this mean?

MyBroadband: Research by Kollective shows that businesses are still not making the transition to Windows 10 at a rate quick enough to be ready when Microsoft retires the operating system.



