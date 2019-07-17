Culture Club: Paint Nite

Refilwe speaks to Deon Van Druten CFO Chief Fun Officer at Yaymaker



Not just any paint lesson: Let go of your inhibitions and unleash your inner artist with

Paint Nite.



The Original Paint Nite: Unleash your inner artist Grab your friends and unleash your inner artist at the Original Paint Nite. You’ll go from a blank canvas to a masterpiece of your own, with plenty of laughs along the way. Guided by a talented and entertaining artist, you'll be amazed at what you create, and how much fun you have doing it.



Yaymaker events give you everything you need to get up, get out, and get making!

Instruction is provided by an expert host, so no experience is required, and everything

you need is supplied. Grab your friends to paint, plant, tinker, and build—and give your

week something to shout about.



