Food Policing: Is your latest fad alienating you?

Refilwe speaks to Diane Mallaby Counselling Psychologist



When you start a brand new diet that is guaranteed to help you shed off those kilos, it

consumes much of your time and energy and all of your thoughts. You might not

be aware of all the time you spend speaking to your friends about it or pick at your

colleagues on what they eat.



